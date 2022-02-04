Firefighters called out to deal with two deliberate fires in Doncaster
Firefighters from Edlington station were called out to rubbish which had been deliberately set on fire at 5.20am am this morning (Friday February 4) on Bolten Street Denaby main. The crew came away at 5:45am.
Friday, 4th February 2022, 11:32 am
Updated
Friday, 4th February 2022, 11:59 am
A fire crew from central station attended a deliberate fire involving tyres at 6am on Canklow Road, Canklow. The crew left the scene at 6:30am.