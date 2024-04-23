Firefighters attended two arson attacks involving a sofa and a car in Doncaster

Firefighters from Askern station were called out to a deliberate fire involving a sofa at 10.45pm last night (Monday April 22) on Churchfield Road in Campsall.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 14:26 BST
The crew left the scene at 11.15pm.

Edlington firefighters attended a deliberate car fire at 1.55am on Austen Avenue in Balby. The crew came away at 2.35am.