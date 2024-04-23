Firefighters attended two arson attacks involving a sofa and a car in Doncaster
Firefighters from Askern station were called out to a deliberate fire involving a sofa at 10.45pm last night (Monday April 22) on Churchfield Road in Campsall.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The crew left the scene at 11.15pm.
Edlington firefighters attended a deliberate car fire at 1.55am on Austen Avenue in Balby. The crew came away at 2.35am.