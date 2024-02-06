News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Firefighters attended three deliberate fires involving rubish and a wheelie bin

Firefighters attended three deliberate fires involving rubish and a wheelie bin in the last two nights.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 6th Feb 2024, 14:01 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Firefighters from Adwick station attended a deliberate rubbish fire at 7.35pm on Askern Road, Bentley, last night.

And two fire crews from Doncaster station were called out to a deliberate fire involving rubbish at Aintree Avenue, Cantley, at 11.10pm.

On Sunday night a wheelie bin was deliberately set on fire at 11.50pm on Alexandra Road, Balby. Firefighters from Doncaster station attended the incident. They left at 12.15am.