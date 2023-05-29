News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Love Island 2023: Full line up of contestants for summer series
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Details of Tina Turner’s funeral revealed by former aide
Anger as This Morning viewers call for show to be ‘taken off air’
Phillip Schofield slams critics following affair revelations
Three tourists dead & one missing after boat capsizes on Italian lake

Fireball engulfs car in midnight arson attack in Doncaster street

Residents in a Doncaster street were awoken to find a car engulfed in flames late last night (Sunday/Monday).
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 29th May 2023, 10:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th May 2023, 10:55 BST

This video footage show the vehicle completeley ablaze at around midnight on Apley Road in the Hyde Park area of Doncaster.

It is believed the fire was started deliberately and we have contacted the fire service to ascertain any more information which we will bring you as we get it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The photo shows what was left of the car after the fire service had dealt with the incident.

The fire and the aftermathThe fire and the aftermath
The fire and the aftermath