Fireball engulfs car in midnight arson attack in Doncaster street
Residents in a Doncaster street were awoken to find a car engulfed in flames late last night (Sunday/Monday).
This video footage show the vehicle completeley ablaze at around midnight on Apley Road in the Hyde Park area of Doncaster.
It is believed the fire was started deliberately and we have contacted the fire service to ascertain any more information which we will bring you as we get it.
The photo shows what was left of the car after the fire service had dealt with the incident.