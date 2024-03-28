Firearms police called in after deer is attacked by two unleashed Pointer dogs in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The warning comes following two dogs killing an innocent deer in Doncaster.

On Sunday 24 March at 9.26am, police received reports of two dogs, believed to be Pointer breeds, that had attacked a deer in Skyehouse.

As firearms officers were preparing to attend to ensure the animal did not suffer, it was reported that the deer had died as a result of its injuries, including a severe wound to its neck.

It is believed that the owner of the dogs was not near the dogs at the time while being walked off their lead.

Chief Inspector Emma Cheney, leading the work on dangerous dogs in South Yorkshire, said: “We identified the owner of the dogs quickly and they were very remorseful about their dog’s actions.

“The owner was co-operative and was dealt with by an out of court disposal, agreeing to attend and complete the Responsible Dog Ownership Course, held by the BlueCross.

“We are fortunate to have some beautiful rural areas across South Yorkshire, which are for everyone to enjoy, especially those whose home it is. If we work together we can protect the countryside and wildlife living here.

“As we now approach summer, we are urging those walking their dogs to remember to keep them under control and within sight for everyone’s safety.”

While walking your dog please remember to stick to designated footpaths.

Keep your dog on a lead while walking in fields containing livestock and open moorlands.