Firearms officers arrest four men after they avoid the police helicopter but are tracked down by PD Kobe in Doncaster
Firearms officers arrested four men yesterday after they initially avoided the force helicopter but were then tracked down by police dog Kobe.
Firearms officers began a pursuit in Bentley after offenders fled on foot, and although they were able to hide from the police’s NPAS colleagues, they couldn't hide from PD Kobe, who after tracking through three gardens, found two men playing hide and seek in the undergrowth of some bushes.
A further pair were arrested, all four on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.