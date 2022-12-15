Firearm recovered by police during open land searches in bid to tackle organised and violent crime in Doncaster

The specialist trained search officers have been focussing on a number of locations in the Denaby and Mexborough areas of Doncaster, in a bid to recover hidden and discarded weapons used by organised crime gangs.

During one search yesterday (Wednesday, December 14) an item believed to be a viable firearm was discovered in Mexborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman said: “Carrying out these searches is just one of the ways that our teams are working to disrupt those involved in organised and violent crime in our city.”

Firearm found during open land searches this week

Anyone with information that could help guide searches and remove weapons from the streets of Doncaster phone 101 or go online at https://www.southyorks.police.uk/.