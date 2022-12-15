News you can trust since 1925
Firearm recovered by police during open land searches in bid to tackle organised and violent crime in Doncaster

Officers conducting open land searches in Doncaster as part of an ongoing operation to tackle organised and violent crime in the city have recovered a viable firearm.

By Stephanie Bateman
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 15th Dec 2022, 3:52pm

The specialist trained search officers have been focussing on a number of locations in the Denaby and Mexborough areas of Doncaster, in a bid to recover hidden and discarded weapons used by organised crime gangs.

During one search yesterday (Wednesday, December 14) an item believed to be a viable firearm was discovered in Mexborough.

A spokesman said: “Carrying out these searches is just one of the ways that our teams are working to disrupt those involved in organised and violent crime in our city.”

Firearm found during open land searches this week
Anyone with information that could help guide searches and remove weapons from the streets of Doncaster phone 101 or go online at https://www.southyorks.police.uk/.

If you are not comfortable speaking to the police you can speak to Crimestoppers anonymously- https://crimestoppers-uk.org/