Fire crews were called to four separate incidents in Doncaster overnight
The first saw a crew from Adwick station attend a deliberate rubbish fire on Coppice Road in Highfields at 7.15pm last night, Tuesday, February 7. They came away at 7.45pm.
Two fire crews from Askern and Adwick stations attended a small fire inside a derelict building at 11.25pm on Victoria Road, Instoneville.
A car was accidentally on fire at 12.05am on Old Bawtry Road, Finningley. Firefighters from Doncaster attended.
Adwick firefighters were called out to a deliberate car fire at 1.25am on Park Road, Bentley.