Fines for fake goods sellers in Doncaster

Rosalie Price pleaded guilty to selling counterfeit DVDs and MP3 discs. She was handed a 12 month community order with 80 hours unpaid work and was ordered to pay £685 in costs and victim surcharge. Over 300 discs were seized from the stall in May 2018, which were being sold for just £2 each. Film and music industry bodies have determined that the potential loss to the genuine industry for the goods seized would have been over £5,500. Wayne Tretheway was found guilty of selling counterfeit trainers and ordered to pay over £1,700 in fines, costs and victim surcharge after a number of supposed Nike and Adidas branded trainers were seized from his stall. The goods were examined by brand experts at Nike and Adidas and were all determined to be counterfeit. Had these trainers been genuine their value would have been over £2,000.These seizures came about following an ongoing market surveillance project by Doncaster Council’s Trading Standards team. The project has also seen a number of successful prosecutions and cautions issued against traders at Stainforth Market and the Keepmoat Car Boot. Cllr Chris McGuinness, Cabinet Member for Communities, Voluntary Sector, and the Environment said: “Traders who sell fake goods are cheating the public out of money and genuine retailers out of business. Counterfeit goods have been shown to be linked to other criminality such as benefit fraud and organised crime groups. I applaud Trading Standards for trying to protect Doncaster from these types of fraud.”