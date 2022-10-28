Fed up Doncaster residents demand action over speeding, crime and illegal fishing

People living in Lakeside say the area has become a magnet for anti-social behaviour and are calling on Doncaster Council and South Yorkshire Police to take action.

One upset local said: “Does it take a child to be knocked over? A resident to be abused and/or assaulted for trying to do what is right? Or crime to escalate to much worse?”

Locals say they have repeatedly raised the issue of speeding on Lakeside Boulevard well as car crime and illegal angling.

Lakeside residents say the area is being blighted by speeding, crime and illegal fishing.

The resident added: “South Yorkshire Police have performed a traffic survey which supports our concerns but when asked what action will be taken they say this is a DMBC issue.

"More houses are being built at Lakeside so traffic will increase and thus will the risk, especially to school children.

“Lakeside also appears to be experiencing more crime, probably due to ease of access and escape, yet there appears to be little response or even visible presence.

“And despite many reports and Doncaster Council signs saying ‘No Fishing,’ South Yorkshire Police say this is not illegal, which we dispute and DMBC fail to respond.

"These ‘fishermen’ are here daily. We have given police photographs and car registrations but no action evident.”

"We appreciate the challenges in our communities however, we think this is another example of the elected, the responsible and the accountable not listening to and responding to growing concerns.”