Family's terror as armed gang steal car from Doncaster house in middle of night

A group of four men – one wielding a baseball bat – descended on the family's home in Woodlands in the early hours of Saturday and demanded that car keys be thrown from a window before the group made off in a grey BMW.

Kaysha Jarvis, who is expecting, and whose three other children were asleep at the time of the raid, said: “I have literally never been as scared in my life."

She said her husband had got downstairs at 2.30am and noticed that door locks had been tampered with.

She added: “He turned the light on and a man ran round the front of the house.

“My husband ran upstairs and told me to ring the police so I looked out of my bedroom window and a man on the drive told me to throw my car keys down and started knocking down my front door.

"I had three children asleep and I’m pregnant – my first thought was just to get the keys so I ran downstairs to get the keys which also had our house key and shop keys on.

"There was a grey Golf parked in front of our drive with the driver sat in and one other male stood on the path and another male half in and half out of the back door.

The grey M140i BMW has the registration YG19 NVA.

Police have confirmed they are investigating the incident and a South Yorkshire Police spokesman sadi: “Officers were called to a report of a theft of a motor vehicle from an address on Welfare Road, Woodlands just after 3am on 3 December 2022.

“Occupants inside the address were threatened by four males at the door, one armed with a baseball bat, who demanded car keys to be thrown from a window.

2They received the keys and made off from the scene in the car, a grey BMW.

Enquiries are on-going and anyone with information is asked to call 101, or report it online at www.southyorkshire.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/.