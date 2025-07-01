Family pay tribute to man killed in Doncaster collision

The man who died following a collision in Cantley has been named by his family and tribute has been paid to him.

On Saturday 21 June at 11.30pm, roads policing officers responded to reports of a collision involving a white Vauxhall Astra GTC and pedestrian on Bawtry Road, near the junction where it meets The Avenue.

The pedestrian, a 55-year-old man, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene, and today (Tuesday 1 July) his family has named him as Chris Greenaway.

Chris’ family continues to be supported by officers and has asked that their privacy be respected while they grieve their loss.

They said: “On Saturday 21 June our lives changed forever when Chris was involved in a collision that took his life.

“The messages received in tribute to Chris echo what we, as his family, knew him to be - a man with the biggest heart, an even bigger smile and the ability to find joy in the smallest of things.

“Chris will always be remembered for his laughter, his love of animals, his passion for Liverpool FC and the unwavering love and kindness he gave to all who knew him.”

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop and causing death by dangerous driving. He remains on police bail while the investigation continues.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses, those with footage, and information to come forward.

Chris’ family added: “If anybody has any information to share with the police, no matter how small, we would urge you to contact them. In time, we may have the answers we need in relation to Chris’s death.

“We thank you for your kind words and ask that you continue to respect our privacy whilst we grieve.”

The police spokesman added: “Our thoughts remain with Chris’ family and all those who loved him.”

You can report information by calling 101 or filling out a form online on the website: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.

You can submit footage directly to the investigative team through this link: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/appeal-information-witnesses-and-footage-following-fatal-collision-in-bawtry-road-doncaster.

Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or reporting online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.