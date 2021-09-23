Family of a missing Doncaster man appeal for people to come forward as he has been gone for a month

Joseph, aged 64 from Bessacarr was last spoken to on Sunday, August 8 when he informed his family and friends that he was in the Skegness area.

No contact has been made with Joseph since.

Missing man Joseph.

On Sunday, August 15 he checked into the Kingsway Hotel in Cleethorpes and checked out on Monday, August 16.

Family and friends of Joseph are concerned as he has now been missing for over a month.

South Yorkshire Police said: “No contact has been made with Joseph since, and it is not known whether he is still in the Humberside area or if he has returned to his home area, or back to Lincolnshire where he had previously confirmed to family and friends he was in Skegness.

“Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Joseph's welfare and we want to speak to anybody who has seen him.”

Joseph is described as white, approximately five foot nine inches tall and is of a medium build.

If you have seen Joseph or have any information on his whereabouts you can call 101 quoting incident number 971 of August 25.