Failed to stop driver arrested after testing positive for drugs and possession in Doncaster
A quick check of the vehicle showed the vehicle did not have an MOT or insurance.
The vehicle was also identified as just being involved in a minor damage road traffic collision in which it had failed to stop.
Officers requested the vehicle to stop and spoke with the driver. The male driver was found to be in possession of a Class A drug and subsequently failed a drugs wipe at the roadside.
He was arrested and taken to Doncaster Custody for further evidential tests.
The male was later interviewed regarding a number of offences and bailed pending the drugs test results.
A spokesman said: “Drink and drug driving puts everyone in the community at risk. Anyone caught driving whilst under the influence will not only be facing a driving ban, but in some circumstances a custodial sentence!”