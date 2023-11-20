Last week, South Yorkshire Police took part in Operation Sceptre - a dedicated campaign targeting knife crime, with intelligence-led stop and searches and weapons in high knife crime areas.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As part of this week's operation, Sergeant Simon Kirkham, PC Joe Gourdin and PC Paul Briggs went out with Police Dog Rosco and his handler to interact and engage with members of the public and interchange staff, while also conducting searches.

The team stopped nine people who were checked for knives, thankfully with none found on their possession. They did, however, find drugs during searches of people. These were removed from their possession, with relevant warnings given and referrals for support made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as removing drugs out of circulation, the team were given vital intelligence from the public they communicated with.

Sergeant Simon Kirkham, PC Joe Gourdin and PC Paul Briggs went out with Police Dog Rosco.

PC Joe Gourdin of the GRIP Team, which targets violent crime in hotspot areas, said: "It was a successful day and we able to obtain significant information that will help us plan future events.