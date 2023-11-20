News you can trust since 1925
Extensive patrols with a trained drugs dog in Rotherham, Doncaster and Barnsley transport interchanges as part of Operation Sceptre

Last week, South Yorkshire Police took part in Operation Sceptre - a dedicated campaign targeting knife crime, with intelligence-led stop and searches and weapons in high knife crime areas.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 20th Nov 2023, 11:04 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2023, 11:04 GMT
As part of this week's operation, Sergeant Simon Kirkham, PC Joe Gourdin and PC Paul Briggs went out with Police Dog Rosco and his handler to interact and engage with members of the public and interchange staff, while also conducting searches.

The team stopped nine people who were checked for knives, thankfully with none found on their possession. They did, however, find drugs during searches of people. These were removed from their possession, with relevant warnings given and referrals for support made.

As well as removing drugs out of circulation, the team were given vital intelligence from the public they communicated with.

Sergeant Simon Kirkham, PC Joe Gourdin and PC Paul Briggs went out with Police Dog Rosco.Sergeant Simon Kirkham, PC Joe Gourdin and PC Paul Briggs went out with Police Dog Rosco.
PC Joe Gourdin of the GRIP Team, which targets violent crime in hotspot areas, said: "It was a successful day and we able to obtain significant information that will help us plan future events.

"The public today were fantastic and they can expect more of this sort of proactive work to follow. Thank you to everyone who engaged with us for the support shown during our patrols."