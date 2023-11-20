Extensive patrols with a trained drugs dog in Rotherham, Doncaster and Barnsley transport interchanges as part of Operation Sceptre
and live on Freeview channel 276
As part of this week's operation, Sergeant Simon Kirkham, PC Joe Gourdin and PC Paul Briggs went out with Police Dog Rosco and his handler to interact and engage with members of the public and interchange staff, while also conducting searches.
The team stopped nine people who were checked for knives, thankfully with none found on their possession. They did, however, find drugs during searches of people. These were removed from their possession, with relevant warnings given and referrals for support made.
As well as removing drugs out of circulation, the team were given vital intelligence from the public they communicated with.
PC Joe Gourdin of the GRIP Team, which targets violent crime in hotspot areas, said: "It was a successful day and we able to obtain significant information that will help us plan future events.