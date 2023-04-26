Emergency services rushed to Kirk Sandall after reports of a person on the railway bridge
Emergency services have been rushed to Kirk Sandall after numerous reports of a person on the railway bridge.
The incident happened earlier this afternoon with people questionning why there were so many emergency vehicles near the train station.
There is a lot of speculation as to what has happened but we have contacted South Yorkshire Police and hope to bring you more information as soon as we can.
Meanwhile residents have been advised to avoid the area.
Anyone with any information shouold call police on 101.