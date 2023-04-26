News you can trust since 1925
Emergency services rushed to Kirk Sandall after reports of a person on the railway bridge

Emergency services have been rushed to Kirk Sandall after numerous reports of a person on the railway bridge.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 26th Apr 2023, 15:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 15:40 BST

The incident happened earlier this afternoon with people questionning why there were so many emergency vehicles near the train station.

There is a lot of speculation as to what has happened but we have contacted South Yorkshire Police and hope to bring you more information as soon as we can.

Meanwhile residents have been advised to avoid the area.

Kirk Sandall train stationKirk Sandall train station
Anyone with any information shouold call police on 101.