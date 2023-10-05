News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi

Emergency services rushed to Doncaster street near primary schools after reports of a fight and stabbing

Emergency services were rushed to a Doncaster street near primary schools after reports of a stabbing today.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 5th Oct 2023, 18:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 18:38 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Eye witnesses said that around lunchtime police and an ambulance were seen on Lobelia Crescent, and were seen by pupils of Kirk Sandall Primary School and Canon Popham CoE Primary Academy.

One parent said: “When I walked to school around 12.30pm there was three police cars and an ambulance at the flats acrtoss from the side gate with police officers talking to some men.”

We have contacted police for details.