Emergency services were rushed to a Doncaster street near primary schools after reports of a stabbing today.
Eye witnesses said that around lunchtime police and an ambulance were seen on Lobelia Crescent, and were seen by pupils of Kirk Sandall Primary School and Canon Popham CoE Primary Academy.
One parent said: “When I walked to school around 12.30pm there was three police cars and an ambulance at the flats acrtoss from the side gate with police officers talking to some men.”
We have contacted police for details.