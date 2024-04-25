Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The suspects have all been charged in connection to a complex investigation, jointly led by the force’s Serious Organised Crime Unit and Armed Crime Team.

Ashley Stevenson, 21, of Spa Well Crescent in Rotherham, Karl Keegan-Moore, 32, of Reasbeck Terrace in Barnsley, Joshua Drury, 32, of Highwoods Road in Doncaster, Kelly Swearing, 39, of Shortbrook Drive in Sheffield and Sarah Hughes, 45, of Halfway Centre in Sheffield have been charged with conspiracy to sell or transfer prohibited weapons and conspiracy to manufacture, sell or transfer ammunition. They have all been bailed to next appear at court on 3 June 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In total, 18 people have been charged since the investigation launched in May 2023. Over the past 11 months, 11 of those charged have been remanded in custody. They are listed below and will next appear at court on 26 July 2024:

Eighteen charged in South Yorkshire firearms conversion investigation.

- Zakaria West, 28, of Tithe Barn Way, Sheffield, has been charged with conspiracy to sell or transfer prohibited weapons and conspiracy to manufacture, sell or transfer ammunition.

- Arron Ward, 30, of Smelter Wood Crescent, Sheffield, has been charged with conspiracy to sell or transfer prohibited weapons and conspiracy to manufacture, sell or transfer ammunition.

- Andrew Loton, 35, of Bramshill Close, Sheffield, has been charged with conspiracy to sell or transfer prohibited weapons and conspiracy to manufacture, sell or transfer ammunition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Shera Virk, 23, of Golf Lane, Leamington Spa, has been charged with three counts of possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of ammunition and dangerous driving.

- Joseph Steele, 33, of Brewery Street, Stratford-upon-Avon, has been charged with three counts of possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of ammunition.

- Antonio Lewis, 26, of Roundhay Gardens, Leeds, has been charged with conspiracy to sell or transfer prohibited weapons, conspiracy to manufacture, sell or transfer ammunition, three counts of selling or transferring a prohibited weapon, selling or transferring ammunition and possession of ammunition.

- Ashley Gregory, 34, of Danewood Avenue, Sheffield, has been charged with conspiracy to sell or transfer prohibited weapons and conspiracy to manufacture, sell or transfer ammunition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Paul Dungworth, 36, of Ridgeway Crescent, Sheffield, has been charged with conspiracy to sell or transfer prohibited weapons and conspiracy to manufacture, sell or transfer ammunition.

- Lewis Bower, 21, of Aughton Drive, Sheffield, has been charged with conspiracy to sell or transfer prohibited weapons and conspiracy to manufacture, sell or transfer ammunition.

- Delroy Riley, 45, of Richmond Hall Avenue, Sheffield, has been charged with conspiracy to sell or transfer prohibited weapons and conspiracy to manufacture, sell or transfer ammunition.

- Lee Sender, 43, of Stradbroke Crescent, Sheffield, has been charged with conspiracy to sell or transfer prohibited weapons and conspiracy to manufacture, sell or transfer ammunition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, Emma Jelly, 36, of Gleadless Road, Sheffield, and Danny Milner, 40, of Gresley Walk, Sheffield, have both been charged with conspiracy to sell or transfer prohibited weapons and conspiracy to manufacture, sell or transfer ammunition. They have both been released on bail ahead of next appearing at court on 26 July 2024.