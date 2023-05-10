Eight arrests have been made today following a day of action in Doncaster city centre

Working in partnership with Doncaster Council Frenchgate and CASED Doncaster, officers have been in the city centre to deal with a range of offences.

A 35-year-old woman of no fixed abode was arrested on Princes Street as she was wanted for failing to appear at court.

She has been remanded in custody to appear at the next available court.

A successful day's work by the Doncaster Central team

A 36-year-old woman was arrested at an address on Christchurch Road.

She has since been charged with three offences of theft. She will appear at Doncaster Magistrates court tomorrow morning.

A 54-year-old man was arrested on Trafford Way after a warrant was issued for his arrest in relation to a breach of court-imposed bail conditions.

Again, he has been remanded to appear at the next available court.

A 38-year-old man, who was wanted for numerous burglaries across the city, has been arrested on The Colonnades.

He remains in custody and will be interviewed by detectives this evening.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply controlled drugs, after being stop-searched in the city centre.

He remains in police custody and will be interviewed later today.

A 26-year-old female was arrested on Baxtergate on suspicion of committing a public order offence, after it was reported that she had been threatening to staff at a nearby shop.

She remains in police custody and will be processed this afternoon.

A 44-year-old female from Barnsley has been arrested on suspicion of theft from Marks and Spencer on Baxtergate, she was also found to be in possession of a knife.

She remains in police custody and will be interviewed later today.