E-fit released after man indecently exposed himself to two teenage girls in Doncaster

Police in Doncaster investigating a report of indecent exposure in Balby last month, have released an e-fit image of a man they would like to identify.

By Stephanie Bateman
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Nov 2022, 3:49pm

On Thursday, October 6, it was reported that two teenage girls were walking from Lister Avenue in Balby down an alleyway leading to Bude Road when a man is believed to have exposed himself. The man then walked away and the girls continued down the alleyway.

The man is described as medium build, between 20 and 30-years-old with tanned skin and a goatee beard. He was wearing a dark grey hoodie, black coat, black jogging bottoms and black shoes. He was holding a cleaning cloth and windscreen wiper.

Do you recognise him?

Can you help our officers? Do you recognise the man from the picture or did you witness the incident?

If you have any information please call 101 quoting incident number 202 of 6 October. You can access the webchat and online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

