E-fit: Police search for man walking along the road exposing himself and committing an indecent act

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It is reported that a woman was in her car on the A18 between Dunsville and Hatfield at around 8pm on Friday 22 September, when she noticed a man who was walking along the road exposing himself and committing an indecent act.

The man is described as aged between his late 40s to early 50s, stocky build, and reported to have been wearing nothing but a white t-shirt and glasses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We are releasing this e-fit image and would like to hear from anyone who may recognise this person.”

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Do you recognise this man?