E-fit: Police search for man walking along the road exposing himself and committing an indecent act

South Yorkshire Police have released an e-fit image of a man they would like to identify as part of an ongoing investigation into a report of outraging public decency in Doncaster.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 12:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 13:38 BST
It is reported that a woman was in her car on the A18 between Dunsville and Hatfield at around 8pm on Friday 22 September, when she noticed a man who was walking along the road exposing himself and committing an indecent act.

The man is described as aged between his late 40s to early 50s, stocky build, and reported to have been wearing nothing but a white t-shirt and glasses.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We are releasing this e-fit image and would like to hear from anyone who may recognise this person.”

Do you recognise this man?Do you recognise this man?
They added: “If you have information, you can contact us online or by calling 101 quoting incident number 909 or 22 September 2023. Access our online services here: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/