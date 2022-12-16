E-fit issued after man robs woman of handbag in Doncaster Market Place

Officers investigating the robbery have released the image following the incident earlier this year.

On 29 August, it is reported that a woman was sat on a bench in the Market Place car park with a friend when they were approached by a man demanding money.

The victim refused, and it is said the robber became aggressive and used force to take the handbag, before running off in the direction of Wheatley Hall Road.

Police have issued this E fit of a man they want to identify over a Doncaster robbery.

Enquiries have been ongoing since the incident and police are asking for the public’s help to identify the man in the e-fit image.

The suspect is described as white, of slim build, with medium length dark hair and facial stubble. It is believed he has a local accent. He was wearing a black track suit and carrying an old white mobile phone.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Do you know this man?

“If you can help, you can pass information on to police via our new online live chat, or our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 170 of 29 August when you get in touch.”

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.