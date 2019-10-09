Duo hunted over Doncaster burglary
Police are tracing a man and a woman in connection with the burglary of two vehicles and a stolen bank card.
Wednesday, 9th October 2019, 20:29 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 9th October 2019, 20:33 pm
Burglars struck at a home in Bretby Close, Cantley, in the early hours of August 31.
The bank card is reported to have been used a few hours later at a nearby newsagents.
Police have now released CCTV images of two people they are tracing in relation to the crime.
A force spokesperson said: “After exhausting all other lines of enquiry, police are now asking if you can help identify the man and woman in these CCTV images in connection to the incident.
“Do you recognise them? If you can help please call 101 quoting incident number 281 of 31 August 2019.”