Duo accused of murdering Doncaster boxer Tom Bell due to enter pleas

Two men accused of murdering Doncaster boxer Tom Bell are due to enter a plea in court this morning.

Joseph Bennia, aged 28, and Scott Geoffrey Gocoul, 29, of no fixed abode, are charged with the killing of 21-year-old Tom who was shot through the window of a pub in Doncaster in January.

Tom Bell. Picture: Chris Etchells

The duo are both due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court this morning and a provisional trial date set has already been set for Wednesday, May 1.

Tom, from Intake, was shot dead at the Maple Tree Pub on the Woodfield Plantation estate.

A post-mortem examination revealed he died of shotgun wounds to his chest and abdomen.

Thousands of donations helped to make sure the promoising boxer was given a fitting send-off at his funeral.