Duo accused of murdering Doncaster boxer Tom Bell appear in court

Two men accused of murdering Doncaster boxer Tom Bell have appeared in court.

Joseph Bennia, aged 28, and Scott Geoffrey Gocoul, 29, both of no fixed abode, are charged with the killing of 21-year-old Tom who was shot through the window of a pub in Doncaster in January.

Tom Bell. Picture: Chris Etchells

The duo appeared at Sheffield Crown Court this morning and did not enter any pleas.

A provisional trial date was set for June 18 and it is expected to last around four weeks.

The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson QC, set a pre-trial review date for Thursday, May 9 and remanded both men into custody.

Tom, from Intake, was shot dead at the Maple Tree Pub on the Woodfield Plantation estate.

A post-mortem examination revealed he died of shotgun wounds to his chest and abdomen.

Thousands of donations helped to make sure promising boxer Tom was given a fitting send-off at his funeral.