Dumper truck, two vans, a car and caravan all seized in police crackdown in Doncaster village.

The bright yellow dumper was clear to see when officers arrived and they took great pleasure in returning this to its rightful owner.

Whilst officers were at the scene, their attention was then drawn to a silver Ford custom van.

Although this was claiming to be a 2014 plate, a few checks later it was established it was actually a 73 plate stolen vehicle from the Nottunghamshire area last week.

A further check revealed a black Vauxhall Zafira that had been suspiciously abandoned, was also on false plates.

Officers then found a white Ford Transit, again doing its best to disguise itself with false number plates. This was stolen from Sheffield within the last few weeks.

A spokesman said: “So that’s one dumper truck, two vans and a car that need recovering…… anything else?

“Oh and a last one before we leave……. We also found a caravan that had been stolen from Surrey in June last year.