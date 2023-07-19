'Drunk'driver left covered in blood after threatening Doncaster police with broken bottle

Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Off Road Team swooped on a vehicle in Stainforth after spotting the driver and a passenger ‘wobbling back to the car like Weebles.’

Revealing how they had seen a silver Hyundai at the end of Princess Avenue, a spokesman said: "Two males were seen wobbling back to the car like Weebles.

“After quickly spinning around we lit up our wobbly friends, and after a short chase the driver pulled over.

The man was left covered in blood after punching cell walls after being arrested for drink driving and threatening police with a broken bottle.

“The driver blew 62 at the roadside and was arrested.

"It soon became apparent it was not his vehicle but belonged to the 6ft 4in male in the passenger seat.

“The chap was not happy and decided that he would threaten officers with a broken bottle. He was cordially invited to Doncaster custody for a stay in our finest suite.

“As a token of his gratitude, he decided to paint our walls in blood from his knuckles Remember kids, walls are hard – punching them and may not be advisable.”

It was one of number of incidents reported by the team during a busy day of action.

The spokesperson added: “We noticed a Skoda trying to make the jump to hyperspace in a 40mph zone.

“Thankfully the driver did stop when requested to do so. The fully able young driver could not really account for why he was in a Motability vehicle or whether he had insurance to drive it.

“A search of the vehicle uncovered a small amount of cannabis and a burner phone minus SIM (cheeky) – we never did ask where that might have been slipped.

“Anyway, vehicle seized and driver dealt with. Follow up to be made with Motability.”

In another incident on the Trans Pennine Trail in Conisbrough, a pit bike rider had his vehicle seized, while a little latet, officers heard “a load of bikes and quads” near the viaduct.

A spokesperson said: “The Yamaha YZF450F rider came head on with a member of the team. The rider did not attempt to stop and was helped to make the decision that he wanted to speak to us after all.