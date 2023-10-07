Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ramming a police car, running red lights, overtaking on blind bends, and reaching speeds over 70mph led to Ashley Collingwood-Hook’s arrest earlier this year.

Roads policing officers requested 28-year-old Collingwood-Hook to stop in Balby, Doncaster, on 19 February 2023 after his white transit van showed to have no insurance.

A spokesman said: “We know that those who drive with no insurance are usually willing to take further risks, and roads policing officers were ready for Collingwood-Hook’s attempt to evade their presence.”

Ashley Collingwood-Hook.

In a bid to flee, he attempted to ram a police vehicle. A pursuit then followed through Conisbrough and onto the M1, during which he drove 70mph in a 30mph zone and overtook innocent road users on bends. Officers used contact to bring Collingwood-Hook to a stop at Junction 33 of the M1.

Roads Policing Officer PC Tom Harrop said: "Once Collingwood-Hook had come to a stop, he was quickly arrested.

“It then became apparent he was driving over the limit for alcohol and tested positive for cannabis in his system.

“During his interview, he showed no remorse for his actions and was unaware of the consequences his actions could have had. He was charged with no insurance, no licence, failing to stop for officers, driving while over the prescribed limit of alcohol and drugs and dangerous driving.

“We will intercept those who pose a risk on our roads. The laws are there for a reason, to be followed for everyone’s safety.”

Collingwood-Hook, aged 28, of Downing Street, Alfreton, Derbyshire, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court (27 September) and was sentenced to 12 months in prison, suspended from driving for two years and ordered to upon release take an extended driving test.

PC Harrop continued: “I hope today’s sentence highlights that we will intercept those who use our road for criminality, and we will bring those who pose a risk to innocent people before the courts.