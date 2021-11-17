Drunk driver arrested after crashing into four cars and telegraph pole in Doncaster
A drunk driver was arrested by police after crashing into four vehicles and a telegraph pole in Doncaster.
Police were called to Goodison Boulevard, Cantley at 6.30pm on Monday following reports of a series of road traffic collisions.
A man was treated for injuries at the scene.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “A 54-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle whilst over the prescribed limit.”
Anyone with information about the incident can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101.