News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Drugs with a street value of £100,000 found in city centre cannabis factory

This morning (Wednesday, December 27) police officers from the Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team executed a drugs warrant on Gordon Street in the city centre.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 27th Dec 2023, 13:00 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2023, 13:00 GMT
 Comment
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A significant cannabis production was discovered, which takes the total found in the central area to 75 this year.

Drugs with a street value in excess of £100,000 have been seized, and the dangerously bypassed electricity supply has been made safe .

Two men have been arrested and remain in police custody while investigations continue.