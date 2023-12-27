Drugs with a street value of £100,000 found in city centre cannabis factory
This morning (Wednesday, December 27) police officers from the Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team executed a drugs warrant on Gordon Street in the city centre.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A significant cannabis production was discovered, which takes the total found in the central area to 75 this year.
Drugs with a street value in excess of £100,000 have been seized, and the dangerously bypassed electricity supply has been made safe .
Two men have been arrested and remain in police custody while investigations continue.