Drugs, weapons, cash and an illegal XL Bully dog found during warrant at a Doncaster house

Doncaster East Neighbourhood officers executed a warrant at an address in Armthorpe yestersday (Thursday), in relation to the possession of a banned breed and possible illegal dog breeding.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 3rd May 2024, 09:16 BST
On entering the property, officers were relieved to see the pictured XL Bully was actually roaming the back garden.

Specialist Dog officers (DLOs) attended and were able to convince the dog to get into the back of their car.

XL Bully dogs are now illegal to own unless they have been registered, and adhere to the regulations when in a public place. An unregistered XL Bully is a banned breed and therefore illegal to own.

Drugs, weapons, cash and an illegal XL Bully dog found during warrant at a Doncaster house.

Officers also found a quantity of drugs inside the property, a large amount of cash, and weapons.

A spokesman said: “All these items have now been seized and we look forward to speaking with the owner of the property, who happened to be out at the time of our visit.”