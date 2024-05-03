Drugs, weapons, cash and an illegal XL Bully dog found during warrant at a Doncaster house
On entering the property, officers were relieved to see the pictured XL Bully was actually roaming the back garden.
Specialist Dog officers (DLOs) attended and were able to convince the dog to get into the back of their car.
XL Bully dogs are now illegal to own unless they have been registered, and adhere to the regulations when in a public place. An unregistered XL Bully is a banned breed and therefore illegal to own.
Officers also found a quantity of drugs inside the property, a large amount of cash, and weapons.
A spokesman said: “All these items have now been seized and we look forward to speaking with the owner of the property, who happened to be out at the time of our visit.”