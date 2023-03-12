Drugs warrant uncovers 45 cannabis plants being grown in a Doncaster property

A spokesman for the Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team said 45 cannabis plants were recovered and the investigation is ongoing.

Did you know that you can report anonymously?

If you want to report crime or suspicious activity, you can contact Crimestoppers with the information anonymously.

More mature cannabis plants discovered

You can do this by calling them on 0800 555 111 or by completing their online form.

Alternatively call the non-emergency line on 101.

