Drugs, cash and phones found after police execute warrant in Doncaster village
Earlier today (Thursday, January 25) officers from the East Bassetlaw Neighbourhood Policing Team and Op Reacher Team executed a Section 8 Police and Evidence Act Warrant at an address on Serlby Park Drive in Bircotes.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A number of items were recovered from the property including drugs, cash and phones.
An investigation has commenced and enquiries are ongoing
If you have any information about drugs you can call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
#NPTweekofaction
#KeepingYouSafe