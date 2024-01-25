News you can trust since 1925
Drugs, cash and phones found after police execute warrant in Doncaster village

Earlier today (Thursday, January 25) officers from the East Bassetlaw Neighbourhood Policing Team and Op Reacher Team executed a Section 8 Police and Evidence Act Warrant at an address on Serlby Park Drive in Bircotes.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 25th Jan 2024, 18:38 GMT
A number of items were recovered from the property including drugs, cash and phones.

An investigation has commenced and enquiries are ongoing

If you have any information about drugs you can call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

