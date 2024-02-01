Drugs bust and speeding clampdown as police step up action in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers from Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team described the NPT Week of Action operation as “very positive.”

As well as carrying out raids and monitoring speeding drivers, officers also carried out open land searches in areas of interest including Conisbrough and Denaby and also took part in school visits, engaging with more than 80 children.

A successful drugs warrant was also carried out, while a traffic operation, where “well in excess of 100 vehicles” were checked for speeding was also carried out.

Police carried out a number of raids during a week of action.

Various pop-up stalls, where officers engaged with a wide range of members of the public and a successful test purchasing operation, checking local shops and stores for illegally selling alcohol and vapes were also carried out.