Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers worked alongside DMBC and St Leger Housing to carry out targeted activity in the area.

They executed two warrants under the Misuse of Drugs Act, resulting in a quantity of drugs being seized and two people being arrested. They are now both on bail as the investigation continues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Throughout the day officers worked alongside the stronger community team visiting identified areas in the community. They took on the ongoing challenge of school parking and held a number of pop up police stations.

Drugs and vehicles seized and two arrested in day of action in Doncaster.

Officers carried out proactive patrols resulting in vehicles being seized for no insurance and ticketsissued for offences such as not wearing a seatbelt and using a mobile phone.

They were also joined by volunteers who took part in Community Speed watch resulting in a large number being advised of their speed who will be contacted by the Speed Camera Partnership.