News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Drugs and vehicles seized and two arrested in day of action in Doncaster

Last week Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team took part in the Edenthorpe and Kirk Sandall day of action and engagement.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 9th Feb 2024, 10:44 GMT
Updated 9th Feb 2024, 10:44 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers worked alongside DMBC and St Leger Housing to carry out targeted activity in the area.

They executed two warrants under the Misuse of Drugs Act, resulting in a quantity of drugs being seized and two people being arrested. They are now both on bail as the investigation continues.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Throughout the day officers worked alongside the stronger community team visiting identified areas in the community. They took on the ongoing challenge of school parking and held a number of pop up police stations.

Drugs and vehicles seized and two arrested in day of action in Doncaster.Drugs and vehicles seized and two arrested in day of action in Doncaster.
Drugs and vehicles seized and two arrested in day of action in Doncaster.

Officers carried out proactive patrols resulting in vehicles being seized for no insurance and ticketsissued for offences such as not wearing a seatbelt and using a mobile phone.

They were also joined by volunteers who took part in Community Speed watch resulting in a large number being advised of their speed who will be contacted by the Speed Camera Partnership.

*The next engagement event for this area will be held at 7pm at the Edenthorpe Community Centre on 15th February.