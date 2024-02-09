Drugs and vehicles seized and two arrested in day of action in Doncaster
Officers worked alongside DMBC and St Leger Housing to carry out targeted activity in the area.
They executed two warrants under the Misuse of Drugs Act, resulting in a quantity of drugs being seized and two people being arrested. They are now both on bail as the investigation continues.
Throughout the day officers worked alongside the stronger community team visiting identified areas in the community. They took on the ongoing challenge of school parking and held a number of pop up police stations.
Officers carried out proactive patrols resulting in vehicles being seized for no insurance and ticketsissued for offences such as not wearing a seatbelt and using a mobile phone.
They were also joined by volunteers who took part in Community Speed watch resulting in a large number being advised of their speed who will be contacted by the Speed Camera Partnership.