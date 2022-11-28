Drugs and burner phone found as police target off road and nuisance bikers in Doncaster

Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Off Road Team targeted Woodlands over the weekend as part of a countywide operation against bikers.

A spokesman said: “The team have been out in Doncaster - however we know that the whole of South Yorkshire area is currently busy with incidents.

“The force received 1,432 incidents last month relating to bikes, quads and 4x4’s and rural crime.

Police found the drugs and burner phone in Woodlands.

“After initially dealing with reports of theft from a building site by some teenagers that we had come across just off Roman Ridge, while we weere talking with the security guards, we saw two scooters.

“The rider of a Lexmoto NANO tried to do a toprak and binned, resulting in an epic fail and tasting a little tarmac.

"He quickly ran into the estate and out of sight. This was identified as reported stolen from Doncaster city centre in October.

2At the same time, the Vespa was seen travelling down The Crescent two up - the rider had a helmet the passenger did not, which is always a red flag.

"The rear number plate was snapped and it was clear that these two were not out for a Sunday afternoon ride.

“After a little round the houses, the scooter was discovered at the rear of The Park in Woodlands.

"The rider was seen cowering behind a garage but again made off on foot. After a quick search these drugs were found close by.

"The Vespa was also identified as reported stolen in October.

“Enquiries are ongoing including CSI on the vehicles, drugs and the little burner phone.

“A special thanks to the local youths for a name for the rider of the Vespa, see you soon.”

Anyone wanting to report nuisance bikers and off road activity in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire, can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101. In an emergency, contact 999.