Drug warrants and cannabis factory probe during busy week for Doncaster police

Officers from Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team delivered a round-up of the week’s activities.

A spokesman said: “Three drugs warrants were executed with two males interviewed for cannabis production.

"Three wanted people were located and processed, one missing person was found sleeping in the woods and returned home.

“Four stolen vans and a car were recovered from the Woodlands and Highfields areas.

“There was an fff road bike operation on Saturday, a pop up stall in Sprotbrough, school parking patrols in the Roman Ridge area and a speed gun operation in Askern.

“A prisoner was processed for drug driving with officers also assisting in the search for missing Pam Johnson from Wheatley area.