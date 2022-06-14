Drug possession, cannabis grows and domestic assault dealt with by Doncaster police this week

On Saturday, one adult male was arrested at Simpson Place in relation to allegations of domestic assault and criminal damage. He has been issued with a Domestic Violence Protection Order by Doncaster Magistrates Court.

On Sunday, a cannabis cultivation was found, also on Simpson Place, with 123 plants recovered.

The electricity had been bypassed, presenting a fire risk to neighbouring properties. No arrests have been made yet.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the grows uncovered in Mexborough

On Monday, officers located a second cannabis cultivation at Victoria Street, 31 cannabis plants were seized.

The electricity had also been bypassed. No arrests yet made.

A warrant was executed under the Misuse of Drugs Act on Tuesday, June 14, on Hartley Street.

The growers had bypassed the electricity

One adult male was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and has been released under investigation.

A large quantity of cash, mobile phones, and suspected class drugs were seized.