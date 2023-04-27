Drug factory, shoplifter and speeding drivers targeted in Doncaster police blitz
A Doncaster drug factory, a persistent shoplifter and speeding drivers were all targeted during a police blitz in Doncaster.
The Hatfield Dunscroft Day of Action and Engagement by South Yorkshire Police’s Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team saw several arrests.
Officers from the mounted section, Roads Policing Group and two drone officers joined the day of action, which saw high visibility patrols around key locations to tackle local issues.
A number of vehicles were seized due to a lack of driving licence or insurance, while a woman was arrested for failing to attend court for a number of shoplifting incidents, while a male was issued a ticket for the possession of cannabis.
A warrant was also excecuted at an address in Dunscroft suspected to be involved in cannabis cultivation.
A number of vehicles were referred to the force’s speed camera partnership for further action while officers also paid particular attention to Quarry Park, which has been a target for off road bikers and anti-social behaviour.