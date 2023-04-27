News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Sian’s Law tightening security checks on cab drivers come into effect
35 minutes ago Disney+ Welcome to Wrexham season 2: release date and how to watch
43 minutes ago Next week’s nurses’ strike ruled ‘partly unlawful’
3 hours ago Huge manhunt underway after ‘suspicious’ death of pregnant teacher
3 hours ago King Charles’ coronation to bring Stone of Destiny back to England
3 hours ago Prince Harry says Piers Morgan encouraged illegal targeting of Diana

Drug factory, shoplifter and speeding drivers targeted in Doncaster police blitz

A Doncaster drug factory, a persistent shoplifter and speeding drivers were all targeted during a police blitz in Doncaster.

By Darren Burke
Published 27th Apr 2023, 11:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 11:40 BST

The Hatfield Dunscroft Day of Action and Engagement by South Yorkshire Police’s Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team saw several arrests.

Officers from the mounted section, Roads Policing Group and two drone officers joined the day of action, which saw high visibility patrols around key locations to tackle local issues.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A number of vehicles were seized due to a lack of driving licence or insurance, while a woman was arrested for failing to attend court for a number of shoplifting incidents, while a male was issued a ticket for the possession of cannabis.

Police made a number of arrests during a day of action.Police made a number of arrests during a day of action.
Police made a number of arrests during a day of action.
Most Popular

A warrant was also excecuted at an address in Dunscroft suspected to be involved in cannabis cultivation.

A number of vehicles were referred to the force’s speed camera partnership for further action while officers also paid particular attention to Quarry Park, which has been a target for off road bikers and anti-social behaviour.