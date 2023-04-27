Drug factory, shoplifter and speeding drivers targeted in Doncaster police blitz

The Hatfield Dunscroft Day of Action and Engagement by South Yorkshire Police’s Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team saw several arrests.

Officers from the mounted section, Roads Policing Group and two drone officers joined the day of action, which saw high visibility patrols around key locations to tackle local issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of vehicles were seized due to a lack of driving licence or insurance, while a woman was arrested for failing to attend court for a number of shoplifting incidents, while a male was issued a ticket for the possession of cannabis.

Police made a number of arrests during a day of action.

A warrant was also excecuted at an address in Dunscroft suspected to be involved in cannabis cultivation.