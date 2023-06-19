News you can trust since 1925
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Arctic Monkeys cancel gig days before headlining Glastonbury
To The Manor Born star Angela Thorne dies aged 84
Titanic tourist sub goes missing sparking search
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’

Drug driver tries to flee police as Doncaster cops also pull driver over drink limit

Police in Doncaster pulled over motorists for drink and drug driving in Doncaster - despite one of them attempting to flee.
By Darren Burke
Published 19th Jun 2023, 15:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 15:01 BST
Police pulled over drink and drug drivers in Doncaster over the weekend.Police pulled over drink and drug drivers in Doncaster over the weekend.
Police pulled over drink and drug drivers in Doncaster over the weekend.

Over the weekend, officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team made two arrests involving drink and drug driving.

A spokesman said: “The driver of the pictured Vauxhall Vectra decided to put his foot to the floor on seeing a police vehicle whilst on Doncaster Road in Edenthorpe, only to find himself down a dead end.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Officers spoke with the driver to find he was clearly under the influence of something.

"A quick roadside test showed the driver tested positive for drugs, and a search of the vehicle found evidence of drugs.

Most Popular

"The male was arrested for being over the prescribed limit due to drugs and possession with intent to supply.

"A Fiat Doblo was stopped by officers whilst travelling through Kirk Sandall and the male driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"A roadside breath test took place, which the driver failed.

"The male was taken to Doncaster Police Station where he provided two breath samples shown in the picture. This is over twice the legal limit!

"Please be aware officers will be carrying out vehicle stops across the East of Doncaster over the summer period.”Anyone wanting to report drug and drink driving in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, 999 in an emergency or alternatively, you can contacted indepedent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 to report information in confidence.