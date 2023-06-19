Drug driver tries to flee police as Doncaster cops also pull driver over drink limit

Over the weekend, officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team made two arrests involving drink and drug driving.

A spokesman said: “The driver of the pictured Vauxhall Vectra decided to put his foot to the floor on seeing a police vehicle whilst on Doncaster Road in Edenthorpe, only to find himself down a dead end.

"Officers spoke with the driver to find he was clearly under the influence of something.

Police pulled over drink and drug drivers in Doncaster over the weekend.

"A quick roadside test showed the driver tested positive for drugs, and a search of the vehicle found evidence of drugs.

"The male was arrested for being over the prescribed limit due to drugs and possession with intent to supply.

"A Fiat Doblo was stopped by officers whilst travelling through Kirk Sandall and the male driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol.

"A roadside breath test took place, which the driver failed.

"The male was taken to Doncaster Police Station where he provided two breath samples shown in the picture. This is over twice the legal limit!