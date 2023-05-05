'Drug' driver smashes into bush attempting to flee police in 70mph Doncaster chase

The driver, sporting a sticker on the back of his car which read “get any closer I will open the boot so you can get in” was eventually caught by officers after crashing the car in Dunscroft.

A spokesman for Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “The driver didn’t stick to the message he had chosen to put on the rear of his vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"One of our police cars followed the vehicle along Broadway, Dunscroft after noticing it did not have insurance – blue lights and siren time!

The hapless driver smashed into a hedgerow while attempting to flee police.

"The driver of the BMW wasn’t going to hang around and increased his speed, failing to stop.

”The vehicle accelerated to speeds over 70mph along Broadway towards Dunsville. The driver was soon to learn a valuable lesson when you travel well over the speed limit - it’s very difficult to stop for things like traffic lights, or even corners!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When the BMW reached the end of Broadway it had a decision to make, right or left.

"Unfortunately due to the speed it was travelling, it chose neither, and continued straight on into the hedgerow.

"The driver jumped out and ran into the bushes, coming to a sharp and thorny end.