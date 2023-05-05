News you can trust since 1925
'Drug' driver smashes into bush attempting to flee police in 70mph Doncaster chase

A BMW driver believed to be under the influence of drugs, smashed into a bush while attempting to flee police in a 70mph police chase in Doncaster.

By Darren Burke
Published 5th May 2023, 16:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 16:35 BST

The driver, sporting a sticker on the back of his car which read “get any closer I will open the boot so you can get in” was eventually caught by officers after crashing the car in Dunscroft.

A spokesman for Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “The driver didn’t stick to the message he had chosen to put on the rear of his vehicle.

"One of our police cars followed the vehicle along Broadway, Dunscroft after noticing it did not have insurance – blue lights and siren time!

The hapless driver smashed into a hedgerow while attempting to flee police.The hapless driver smashed into a hedgerow while attempting to flee police.
"The driver of the BMW wasn’t going to hang around and increased his speed, failing to stop.

”The vehicle accelerated to speeds over 70mph along Broadway towards Dunsville. The driver was soon to learn a valuable lesson when you travel well over the speed limit - it’s very difficult to stop for things like traffic lights, or even corners!

"When the BMW reached the end of Broadway it had a decision to make, right or left.

"Unfortunately due to the speed it was travelling, it chose neither, and continued straight on into the hedgerow.

"The driver jumped out and ran into the bushes, coming to a sharp and thorny end.

"The driver was arrested for a number of driving offences and is also under investigation for driving whilst under the influence of drugs. The vehicle was pulled from the bushes and recovered to a police compound.”