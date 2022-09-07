Drug dealer jailed after Doncaster police swoop finds £5 million of cocaine in car

Jansen McDonald, 51, will be spending the next 12 years behind bars for his role in a large criminal enterprise which spread across the country.

On July 12, Northumbria Police officers, assisted by Nottinghamshire Police and South Yorkshire Police, carried out a tactical stop of his vehicle, on the A1 near Doncaster.

Searching the vehicle, officers found a meat cleaver and 50 kilograms of suspected cocaine inside – which has the potential street value of up to five million pounds.

McDonald, of Marple Close, Standish, Wigan, was arrested and quickly found himself in handcuffs and was subsequently charged.

On August 11, McDonald appeared at Newcastle Crown Court and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Last Friday (September 2), he appeared at Newcastle Crown Court and was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Detective Chief Inspector Marc Michael said he hoped the sentencing would sends a strong message to potential drug dealers and promised that this type of robust action will continue.

He said: “Northumbria Police and our partners are committed to targeting and disrupting the illegal drugs trade at all levels in order to reduce drug-related deaths, drug-related offending and drug prevalence.

“This result has seen a substantial amount of drugs taken out of circulation and subsequently taken millions of pounds away from organised criminals.

“Under the banner of Operation Sentinel, our dedicated initiative to tackling serious and organised crime, we will continue to work with our communities and partners to stop offenders and disrupt their illicit activity.

“We always encourage members of the public to report any suspicious activity they believe could be linked to drug supply to us. You are our eyes and ears and our biggest supporters. Please continue to work with us to keep our area safe and thriving.”

To report any concerns or suspicious activity, use the ‘Tell Us Something’ page on Northumbria Police’s website.