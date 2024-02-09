Drivers left shook up after bricks thrown repeatedly at moving cars in the early hours in Doncaster

News you can trust since 1925
Police are appealing for information and witnesses to come forward after bricks were reportedly thrown at vehicles in the Wheatley area of Doncaster.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 9th Feb 2024, 15:18 GMT
On Wednesday (7 February) at around 4.30am, it is reported that bricks were thrown at two moving vehicles in Armthorpe Road, near Wheatley Golf Club.

An investigation has been launched and officers are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

PC Alice Janiuk, who is leading the investigation, said: "The drivers of both vehicles were really shook up after a brick was thrown at them as they drove down Armthorpe Road.

Armthorpe Road, near Wheatley Golf Club.Armthorpe Road, near Wheatley Golf Club.
"Thankfully no one was injured but we are now appealing for anyone who may have information about this incident to get in touch with us so we can progress our enquiries."

You can pass information on by calling 101 and quoting investigation number 14/31605/24. You can also get in touch via the new online live chat or online portal www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.