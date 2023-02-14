Driver who went through a red light found over twice the legal drink drive limit in Doncaster
Doncaster East Officers were travelling along High Street, Dunsville on Sunday, February 12, night when they saw a Citroen C1 vehicle fail to stop at a red traffic light.
Officers followed and asked the vehicle to stop, so they could offer the driver some words of advice.
What they didn’t expect to find was the driver missed the red light as she was to busy on face time with her mobile phone.
As the driver tried to explain this she slurred her words causing the officers to carry out a breath test.
The driver failed the test and was therefore arrested and taken in to custody, where she provided a further sample nearly twice over the limit.
A file to court has been completed, where a driving ban is likely to be imposed.
A spokesman said: “I am sure you will agree drink driving needs to stop, coupled with using a mobile phone whilst behind the wheel is just asking for trouble!”