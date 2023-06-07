News you can trust since 1925
Driver who drove into path of oncoming vehicles during a police pursuit near Doncaster is jailed for two years

A runaway driver who drove directly into the path of oncoming vehicles during a police pursuit has been jailed.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 7th Jun 2023, 14:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 14:15 BST

Steven Thorpe, aged 35, was instructed to stop by police on the A1 near Bawtry on the afternoon of 11 November 2022.

After pulling to the side of the road he immediately sped away, swerving around the police vehicle and driving off at high speed.

After driving on the wrong side of the road he then collided with a police car as he attempted to force his way through a narrow gap at a roundabout.

Steven Thorpe, aged 35, jailed for a total of two yearsSteven Thorpe, aged 35, jailed for a total of two years
Officers later abandoned the pursuit for reasons of public safety but soon caught up with Thorpe at his home address.

Thorpe, of Willow Avenue, Carlton in Lindrick, in Nottinghamshire, later admitted to dangerous driving.

He also admitted to an unrelated assault, where he repeatedly punched a restaurant worker.

Thorpe had been passing by the restaurant in Carlton in Lindrick when he asked his victim to help light his cigarette.

He then flew into a rage and began his violent assault. Police arrived on the scene moments later and arrested him.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court last Friday (2 June), Thorpe was jailed for two years. He was also disqualified from driving for two-and-a-half years.

PC Jack Stout, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Thorpe has shown a consistent disregard for other people, and I am pleased he has now been held to account.

“His driving was reckless in the extreme and could very easily have led to deaths and serious injuries on the road. I sincerely hope he uses this time in prison to reassess the way he is living his life.”