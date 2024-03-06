Driver travelling at 45mph in 30mph zone among latest caught in Doncaster speeding blitz

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

South Yorkshire Police officers carried out a community speed watch on High Street, Hatfield.

A spokesman said: “This was identified as a location for speeding vehicles by concerned members of the public.

"As you can see in the image, a number of vehicles were found to be speeding, the highest recorded at 45mph in a 30mph limit.

"The drivers found to be travelling over the limit will be referred to the speed camera partnership for further action.

"If you would like to be involved in a community speed watch, please get in touch on [email protected] or by replying to an SYP alert.

"Community speed watch is an effective way to monitor speeding vehicles in your area.”