Driver travelling at 45mph in 30mph zone among latest caught in Doncaster speeding blitz

A driver who was travelling at 45mph in a 30mph zone was among a number of drivers caught in the city’s latest speeding blitz.
By Darren Burke
Published 6th Mar 2024, 16:24 GMT
South Yorkshire Police officers carried out a community speed watch on High Street, Hatfield.

A spokesman said: “This was identified as a location for speeding vehicles by concerned members of the public.

"As you can see in the image, a number of vehicles were found to be speeding, the highest recorded at 45mph in a 30mph limit.

Police caught a number of speeding drivers in another clampdown.Police caught a number of speeding drivers in another clampdown.
"The drivers found to be travelling over the limit will be referred to the speed camera partnership for further action.

"If you would like to be involved in a community speed watch, please get in touch on [email protected] or by replying to an SYP alert.

"Community speed watch is an effective way to monitor speeding vehicles in your area.”

You can report car crime to police on 101 or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.