Driver tests positive for cocaine after attempting to flee police in Doncaster

A driver tested postive for cocaine and was found in possession of drugs after attempting to flee police in Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
Published 19th Jul 2023, 10:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 10:11 BST

Officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team seized the motorist in Stainforth, who was behind the wheel of a stolen car.

Police swooped on the vehicle on Saturday night, with officers giving chase after the driver behaved suspiciously.

A spokesman said: “The vehicle came to a stop and the driver was seen to run – leaving behind ‘his’ vehicle… with officers hot on his tail he was quickly detained.

Police seized the driver in Stainforth and found him in possession of drugs.Police seized the driver in Stainforth and found him in possession of drugs.
"The male was searched and in his possession was what is suspected to be Class A drugs – suspicions were raised with how the male was presenting to officers so he was asked to provide a sample of saliva for a drugs wipe.

"The male was arrested on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owners consent, driving without insurance, possession of Class A drugs and for failing a roadside drugs wipe after testing positive for cocaine.

"He was taken to Doncaster custody suite where he provided a blood sample and released on bail whilst the officer in charge awaits the blood results and makes further enquiries with regards to the other offences.”

Anyone with information about drug or car crime in Doncaster or across South Yorkshire can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 with information, or 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively, you can contact independent charity CrimeStoppers through their UK call centre on 0800 555 111 to report information anonymously.