Driver runs from scene as police seize car outside Doncaster supermarket

Officers from Doncaster West seized the Volkswagen outside the Asda supermarket in Edlington last night.

Revealing details of the encounter, a spokesman said: “Seized in Edlington last night. The driver decamped and ran away.

“Whoever you are get in touch and we will have a chat.

The car was seized in Edlington.

“I'm sure you probably have a very innocent explanation.”