Driver runs from scene as police seize car outside Doncaster supermarket
A driver fled after being challenged by police outside a Doncaster supermarket.
Friday, 11th March 2022, 9:09 am
Officers from Doncaster West seized the Volkswagen outside the Asda supermarket in Edlington last night.
Revealing details of the encounter, a spokesman said: “Seized in Edlington last night. The driver decamped and ran away.
“Whoever you are get in touch and we will have a chat.
“I'm sure you probably have a very innocent explanation.”
Anyone with information can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.