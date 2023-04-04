Driver loses two catalytic converters in six weeks after £3,600 theft at Doncaster park and ride

The driver, who has asked not to be identified has had the catalytic converter stolen from their vehicle twice at the Doncaster Racecourse park and ride site.

The Doncaster Royal Infimary worker uses the site off Leger Way to travel to work at the hospital by bus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A friend said: “In six weeks, he has lost two catalytic converters – a toal of £3,600 and he cannot claim for insurance on the second.

The same driver has been targeted twice at the Park and Ride site off Leger Way.

"Surely these park and ride sites should be secure, if not, they are unfit for purpose.

"There must be more victims.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The motorist travels in from Scunthorpe to Doncaster every day, the friend said, adding: “He cannot afford to continue working if this continues – it is £1800 a time toreplace.

"No one really appears interested. Are the police doing anything?

"It cannot be doing Doncaster any good.”

Catalytic converters are an exhaust emission control device fitted to vehicles that convert toxic gases and pollutants in exhaust gas from an internal combustion engine into less-toxic pollutants by catalyzing a reaction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are often targeted by thieves as they contain valuable metals and can be removed in less than a minute.

Catalytic converter theft most frequently occurs in car parks, but they can happen anywhere. Thieves may then sell these converters via scrapyards, online, or ship them out of the country.