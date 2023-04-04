News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
14 hours ago Former Conservative party politician Nigel Lawson dies aged 91
41 minutes ago Jet2 passenger dies on UK-bound flight
1 hour ago Eurovision 2023: UK cities hosting official events - here’s where
3 hours ago Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy
3 hours ago Virgin Media down for thousands of users across the UK
3 hours ago Woman dies during gastric band op in Turkey

Driver loses two catalytic converters in six weeks after £3,600 theft at Doncaster park and ride

A distraught driver has been stung with a £3,600 bill after thieves targeted their car at a Doncaster park and ride site twice in six weeks.

By Darren Burke
Published 4th Apr 2023, 10:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 10:07 BST

The driver, who has asked not to be identified has had the catalytic converter stolen from their vehicle twice at the Doncaster Racecourse park and ride site.

The Doncaster Royal Infimary worker uses the site off Leger Way to travel to work at the hospital by bus.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A friend said: “In six weeks, he has lost two catalytic converters – a toal of £3,600 and he cannot claim for insurance on the second.

The same driver has been targeted twice at the Park and Ride site off Leger Way.The same driver has been targeted twice at the Park and Ride site off Leger Way.
The same driver has been targeted twice at the Park and Ride site off Leger Way.
Most Popular

"Surely these park and ride sites should be secure, if not, they are unfit for purpose.

"There must be more victims.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The motorist travels in from Scunthorpe to Doncaster every day, the friend said, adding: “He cannot afford to continue working if this continues – it is £1800 a time toreplace.

"No one really appears interested. Are the police doing anything?

"It cannot be doing Doncaster any good.”

Catalytic converters are an exhaust emission control device fitted to vehicles that convert toxic gases and pollutants in exhaust gas from an internal combustion engine into less-toxic pollutants by catalyzing a reaction.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They are often targeted by thieves as they contain valuable metals and can be removed in less than a minute.

Catalytic converter theft most frequently occurs in car parks, but they can happen anywhere. Thieves may then sell these converters via scrapyards, online, or ship them out of the country.

We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for comment.